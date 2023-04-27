Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,614 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Ryerson worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.3 %

RYI stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

