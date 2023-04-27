The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

SHW stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

