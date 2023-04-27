ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,257 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 991,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 929,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.24 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.93.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

