Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

