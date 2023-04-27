Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,316 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

SCHN opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.