Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,622 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of ANIK opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

