Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,427 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 113,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

