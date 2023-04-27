Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

