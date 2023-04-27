Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,022 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.