Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,441 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.