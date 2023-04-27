NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in NewtekOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.47%. Analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.