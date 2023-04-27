D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

