D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,940 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,668,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,535,000. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,540,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 563.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 483,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

