Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,755 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

