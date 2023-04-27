Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 337,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,175,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

