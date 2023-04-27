D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 55.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCY stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

