D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,575 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.5 %

MAR opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $186.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

