Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

