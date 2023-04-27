D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

