D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

AMD opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

