JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.64% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

