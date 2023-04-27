D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of Franchise Group worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Franchise Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franchise Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.