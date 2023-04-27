Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMB opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.