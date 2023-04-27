Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMB opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

