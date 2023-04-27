TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $37,680.00 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Laird Landmann sold 3,165 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $14,907.15.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Laird Landmann sold 15,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $70,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $143,199.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.