Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $48,657.30 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $91,662.03.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $143,999.56.

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $91,229.04.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56.

Natera Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

