Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

