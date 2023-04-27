Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $52,176.02 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $50,554.21.

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

