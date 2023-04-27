Wolfe Research Downgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $265.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $322.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.63.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

