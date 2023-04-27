McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $289.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

