Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.76.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

