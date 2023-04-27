General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.