Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

