Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.76.
Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DHR opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
