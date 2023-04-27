Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.76.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.