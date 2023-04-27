Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:LTH opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

