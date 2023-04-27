Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $176.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

