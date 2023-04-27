McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $289.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 75,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

