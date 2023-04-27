McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $289.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 75,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.