Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

KMB opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 93.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 755.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

