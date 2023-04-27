ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,538 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

