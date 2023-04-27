ProShare Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $128.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 224.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

