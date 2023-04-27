ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,510 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in News by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in News by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after buying an additional 168,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.82 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.