ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,622,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

