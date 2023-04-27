ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 2.2 %

RYN opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

