Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

