ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $2,180,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

