ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.