Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $335,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $86.33 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

