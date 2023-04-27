Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.