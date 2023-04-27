Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $317.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.59 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.17%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.