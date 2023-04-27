Hancock Whitney Corp Has $305,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $164.99 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.